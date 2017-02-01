Water District to seek more time for ...

Water District to seek more time for pricey pipes

Tuesday

With less than a year until some local homeowners are required to install expensive backflow-prevention devices on their property, a group of concerned residents of the Temelec, Creekside, and Chantarelle communities have persuaded the Valley of the Moon Water District board to lobby state water officials for more time to find alternative solutions to the unfunded, state-ordered mandate. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Valley of the Moon Water District board meeting drew a number of vocal opponents, questioning the requirement to install nearly 900 backflow preventers, at a cost of $1,000 to $1,400 per household, before October of 2017.

