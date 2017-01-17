Want to buy a winery? Half of U.S. wineries might be sold in the next five years

When billionaire Stan Kroenke, owner of Napa cult winery Screaming Eagle and a slew of sports teams , bought a majority stake in iconic Burgundian estate Bonneau du Martray in December, shockwaves ricocheted around the wine world. The historic property has belonged to the Le Bault de la Moriniere family since the French Revolution.

