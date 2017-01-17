Tomorrow's Art
Opening this weekend at the Petaluma Arts Center, "Discovered: Emerging Visual Artists" exhibits the work of five diversely talented artists living and working in Sonoma County. Creative Sonoma, the county's arts outlet of the economic development board, presents the show as part of a program funded by the Artist Awards Endowment Fund of the Community Foundation Sonoma County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,461
|Yountville Music Thread
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC