Thousands in Sonoma for Women's March
Thousands came to Sonoma Plaza to add their numbers to the Women's March in Washington on Saturday, January 21, following Friday's inauguration of President Trump. There was a festive atmosphere to the day, and though the march around the Plaza was orderly, the large number of supporters eventually spilled out onto Broadway and the surrounding streets.
