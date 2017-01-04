The Easy Leaves host annual Western Winter Formal in San Francisco
Sonoma County country band The Easy Leaves headlines the Western Winter Formal V at San Francisco's Great American Music Hall Jan. 7. Dust off the cowboy boots and put on your Stetson, because it's time for the 5th annual Western Winter Formal.
