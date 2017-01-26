SVH Foundation to honor Halow, Vadasz
The Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation has selected Donna Halow and Judy Vadasz to receive the organization's Pulse Award, given each year to recognize outstanding Sonoma Valley women who have made significant contributions to the community through their volunteerism, community involvement and philanthropy. Halow and Vadasz will be honored at the Foundation's 12th annual Celebration of Women luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma.
