Sonoma's Trashion Fashion goes to the dogs
"Just the Ticket" was designed by Margaret Hatcher for the 2016 show from raffle ticket stubs over thrift store castoffs. The Sonoma Community Center's seventh annual Trashion Fashion runway show will take place Saturday, March 25, at the Sonoma Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,456
|Yountville Music Thread
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC