Sonoma's popular Tuesday Night Market negotiating a return

An informal meeting of the citys ad hoc committee on the Tuesday Night Farmers Market gathers around a picnic table in the Plaza included Amy Harrington, Ken Brown, and Chris Welch and Emily Fitzpatrick of the VOMCFM group. During a rare sunny break in a cold and stormy week, the City of Sonoma's ad hoc committee on the Tuesday Night Farmers Market met around a picnic table in the Plaza on Jan. 5 to discuss ideas, plans and goals for the coming season of the popular mid-week event.

