Sonoma writer Sean Mahoney's career takes flight
When Aer Lingus passengers hear Sean P. Mahoney's beautifully written words on his audio book "Fenian's Trace," they may not know if it's in-flight entertainment in the clouds or if they've been rerouted to Ireland in the early 1900s. That's how transporting Mahoney's words are to a place of love and tragedy.
