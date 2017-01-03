Sonoma Valley Hospital board divided ...

Sonoma Valley Hospital board divided over South Lot

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Standing in front of a two-plus acres piece of property not far from the Sonoma Valley Hospital, on an overcast morning earlier this week, Sonoma Valley Health Care District board member Bill Boerum laid out his case on YouTube. "I'm speaking to you about a matter of public urgency, which could affect the future of health care in the Sonoma Valley."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
Yountville Music Thread Oct '16 Musikologist 2
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 06 at 11:26AM PST

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,362

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC