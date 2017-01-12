Sonoma Valley food blogger offers up plant-based recipes everyone will love
Curried Sweet Potato Salad from "Straight Up Food" by Cathy Fisher includes spinach and a dressing made from orange juice and zest, garlic and cashews. Sonoma native Cathy Fisher has written and self-published "Straight-Up Food,' featuring plant-based cooking without salt, oil or sugar.
