Sonoma teens complete - Ready to Work" course
Half dozen local employers, including Sondra Bernstein from the Girl and the Fig, conducted mock job interviews with local students in late December as part of Sonoma Teen Services' Ready to Work job skills course. Almost 20 students, ages 14 to 21, participated in the eight-week course, which is offered at Sonoma Valley High School several times a year.
