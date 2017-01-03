Sonoma Sister Cities hosts party on Jan. 29
The Sonoma Sister Cities Association is welcoming the "Year of the Rooster" on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 4 p.m. at Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. Hosted by former TV weatherman Joel Bartlett, the fundraiser will support the association's Penglai, China committee's "Wine Country Legacy Project."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC