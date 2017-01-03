Sonoma shorts designer offers a - pocketful' of miracles

Last year, the 33-year-old Albano - no relation to the Albano family of Mary's Pizza - and business partner Ross Golding launched Edge Athletic Apparel to market their first product, Secure Pocket shorts, which are uniquely designed to keep a firm grip on one's valuables - and by that he means keys, phones, etc. "We've solved a problem everyone has: how to keep a phone, keys or wallet from flopping around or falling out of your pocket while being active," he says.

