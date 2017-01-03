Sonoma offers old California charm and new California chic
The place names are like totems of the good life: Sonoma, Napa, St. Helena and Glen Ellen. Although I first visited wine country in the 1970s when I was too young to imbibe, and also later attended nearby U.C. Berkeley, I had never before visited the actual town of Sonoma, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC