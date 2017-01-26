Sonoma Laughfest branching out to Pet...

Sonoma Laughfest branching out to Petaluma, Guerneville

MeLissa Luna and Erin McGown get a kick out of things in their band, Erin & MeLissa. They will be performing at Sonoma Laughfest in Petaluma Jan. 29. "We have so much here, in Sonoma County, but we really haven't had a very robust comedy scene," says Brooke Tansley, co-producer of the annual Sonoma Laughfest comedy series, held every October in downtown Sonoma for the last two years.

