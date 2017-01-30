Sonoma International Film Festival Makes Wine and Food Announcements

SONOMA, CA The Sonoma International Film Festival is celebrating an extraordinary 20 years of film, food, wine and spirits Wednesday, March 29 to Sunday, April 2, 2017. The festive five-day event takes place in the heart of Northern California's Wine Country and will feature more than 100 hand-selected films including independent features, documentaries, world cinema and short films.

