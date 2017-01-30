Sonoma International Film Festival Makes Wine and Food Announcements
SONOMA, CA The Sonoma International Film Festival is celebrating an extraordinary 20 years of film, food, wine and spirits Wednesday, March 29 to Sunday, April 2, 2017. The festive five-day event takes place in the heart of Northern California's Wine Country and will feature more than 100 hand-selected films including independent features, documentaries, world cinema and short films.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Business Online.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Yountville Music Thread
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec '16
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC