Sonoma Film Club screenings

In honor of its upcoming 20th anniversary in March, the Sonoma International Film Festival is hosting several advance screenings, including the new Hollywood documentary "Harold and Lillian" on Jan. 26, a sneak peak of the drama "A United Kingdom" on Feb. 9, and the timely documentary "Project Censored" on Feb. 22. "Harold & Lillian" will be shown at Sonoma Community Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $20, or $10 for SIFF Film Club members.

