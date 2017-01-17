Signature Sonoma Valley' to pour this April
The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance plans to launch a new fundraising event called "Signature Sonoma Valley," to happen throughout Sonoma Valley on April 7 and 8. "The objective of the two-day wine-focused event is to reinforce Sonoma Valley's position as a world class wine region and showcase the innovative winegrowing and winemaking practices that are leading this region today." One of the most exciting new events will be a vineyard "immersion" experience where guests walk through the famed Durell Vineyard and then join four iconic winemakers to sip and discuss the wines they have made from that vineyard.
