Signature Sonoma Valley' to pour this April

The Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance plans to launch a new fundraising event called "Signature Sonoma Valley," to happen throughout Sonoma Valley on April 7 and 8. "The objective of the two-day wine-focused event is to reinforce Sonoma Valley's position as a world class wine region and showcase the innovative winegrowing and winemaking practices that are leading this region today." One of the most exciting new events will be a vineyard "immersion" experience where guests walk through the famed Durell Vineyard and then join four iconic winemakers to sip and discuss the wines they have made from that vineyard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.