Russian chorus serenades Sonoma on Jan. 22
The Slavyanka Russian Chorus returns to Sonoma on Sunday, Jan. 22, with a program titled "Christmas in January - Songs of Russian Winter." Slavyanka, the name the early Russian settlers in California gave to the river that is today known as the Russian River, is a Bay Area-based a cappella chorus of 40 members, "united by a common interest in the choral music of the peoples of Russia and Eastern Europe," according to a press release from the group.
