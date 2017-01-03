Rose Parade applications available
A time honored tradition in Sonoma County and one of the oldest and largest continuously occurring events in Northern California, the Luther Burbank Rose Parade & Festival celebrates this year with a theme of Life In Motion on Saturday, May 20, in downtown Santa Rosa. This year the parade celebrates the local healthy community showcasing good heathy living, healthy eating, movement and experiences that enrich lives.
