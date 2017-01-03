Restaurant month calls ahead to Sonoma
The promotion joins 36 communities statewide in California Restaurant Month, presumably to attract diners to restaurants during the annual slow winter month of January, which is also the time when some Sonoma Valley restaurants close for remodels or spiff-ups. Visitors Bureau executive director Jonny Westom said in an email, "We are building on the success of the previous campaign, Olive Season, by aggregating local member deals and special promotions that are running Valley wide through the month of January."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC