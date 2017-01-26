Remember when: from the archives of Jan. 28, 1944: John G. Gilcrest named manager of Bank of America
John G. Gilcrest, newly appointed manager of the Sonoma branch, Bank of America arrived yesterday from Lincoln, Placer county, preparatory to taking over his duties here. His wife will come to Sonoma as soon as the couple arrange for a house.
