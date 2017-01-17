Remember when: from the archives of Jan. 17, 1980: SVUSD teachers debating a strike
The Sonoma Valley Unified School District still hovers on the brink of a teacher strike, despite dramatic last-minute movement in contract negotiations over the weekend and on Monday. The outstanding issue is now one of salary, since the board of trustees has reversed itself and offered binding arbitration of grievances.
