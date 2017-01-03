Recycling Christmas trees
Sonoma Girl Scouts will be picking up Christmas trees for recycling on the next two Saturdays, Jan. 7, and again Jan. 14. Girl Scouts will come through the residential neighborhoods in Sonoma Valley only once each weekend on the Saturdays following the holidays. To ensure your tree is picked up, put it out to the curb by 9 a.m. on Saturday with your donation under your doormat.
