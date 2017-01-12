Progressive slate wins Dems' district...

Progressive slate wins Dems' district delegate vote

Democrats in the 4th Assembly District - which includes Lake and Napa counties, and portions of Yolo, Colusa, Sonoma and Solano counties - elected a progressive slate last weekend as delegates to the California Democratic Party. Elections took place Sunday at the Stephens Branch Library and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 180 in Napa.

