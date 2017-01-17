Pro-Trump rally at Sonoma Plaza on Inauguration Day
A hard cold rain came down at just about 3 p.m., the time that Elizabeth MacDonald had called for a pro-Trump rally on Inauguration Day at the Sonoma Plaza. But less than half an hour later a rainbow arched down to the stone City Hall behind the demonstrators, by now numbering almost a dozen - most from Sonoma, with a small contingent of out-of-towners - and a small white dog.
