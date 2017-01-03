Preservations icons of Sonoma Valley
Following the recent "Preservation Awards" presented by the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation this year to Buena Vista Winery, Pangloss Cellars and Three Sticks Winery, the wineries have come together to offer the inaugural "Preservation Icons of Sonoma Tour and Wine Tasting." The Jan. 28 event will be a benefit for the League for Historic Preservation.
