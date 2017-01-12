Poll: Farmers market - " what's not to like?
With the coming inauguration of Donald Trump as the 46th President of the United States, opinions are split on his suitability for the job and how locals feel about his presidency. What's your opinion? A weekly party on the Plaza - or an opportunity to greet neighbors and stock up on fresh produce? The Tuesday Night Farmers Market is many things to many people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yountville Music Thread
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 13
|Jim_Bakker
|17,459
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC