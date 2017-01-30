Paper and bookmaking workshop in Sono...

Paper and bookmaking workshop in Sonoma in February

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The class, Paste Paper and Bookmaking, will be held Sundays, Feb. 5 and 12 at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Making paste paper is a fun and creative craft used in bookmaking, collage and decoupage," says Marks. Japanese "stab binding" is a simple sewn binding that holds together either single pages or folded pages that mimic accordion-style books.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 27 Brittle Fingers 17,460
Yountville Music Thread Jan 15 Musikologist 3
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec '16 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sonoma County was issued at January 31 at 12:00AM PST

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,452 • Total comments across all topics: 278,412,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC