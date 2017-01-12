Officials: More than 40 percent of California out of drought
SONOMA, Calif. - More than 40 percent of California has emerged from a punishing drought that covered the entire state a year ago, federal drought-watchers said Thursday, a stunning transformation caused by The weekly drought report by government and academic water experts showed 42 percent of the state free from drought.
