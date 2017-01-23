North Coast Farmers Convergence scheduled
UKIAH >> North Coast Opportunities , the Community Action Agency for Lake and Mendocino Counties, is bringing together food producers from Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Sonoma, and Napa counties, along with food and farming support organizations, for the Fifth-Annual North Coast Farmers Convergence on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Food producers, local retailers, local food advocates, and farmer support organizations from across the region will come together at Ridgewood Ranch, just south of Willits, for a lively, educational day of networking, sharing skills and ideas, and celebrating the growth of resilient local food systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Yountville Music Thread
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC