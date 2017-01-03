New exhibit at Sonoma Arts Guild
"Sonoma is fortunate to have so many creative artists in all mediums, and not all of them show their artwork in galleries," says Jackie Lee of the Sonoma Arts Guild. "Once a year we invite these guests to exhibit one or two pieces with us so that one and all can appreciate their talent."
