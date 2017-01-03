Martini Madness in Sonoma Jan. 13

Gerard Stephens and Nima Sherpa, of Sonoma Grille, took great delight in pouring and serving their "The Winter Chill" martini at the Martini Madness event at Saddles Steakhouse in 2016. Martini Madness is back at MacArthur Place Inn and Spa on Friday, Jan. 13. Sponsored by local Sonoma County distilleries Prohibition Spirits, Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka and Spirit Works Distillery, the event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Bartenders from 10 local Sonoma Valley restaurants, bars and pubs will present their martini concoctions at this olive-inspired affair that also includes music and appetizers.

