Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup Jan. 24
Spoiled Kids: New York Times personal finance reporter Ron Lieber will be in Sonoma to speak about his bestselling book, "Opposite of Spoiled: Raising Kids Who Are Grounded, Generous and Smart About Money" on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Lieber will discuss the how, when and why to talk to kids about money. He'll cover the basics - allowance, chores, phones, cars and college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Voyeur
|17,459
|Yountville Music Thread
|Jan 15
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC