Lorna Sheridan: Education Roundup Jan. 24

Spoiled Kids: New York Times personal finance reporter Ron Lieber will be in Sonoma to speak about his bestselling book, "Opposite of Spoiled: Raising Kids Who Are Grounded, Generous and Smart About Money" on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Lieber will discuss the how, when and why to talk to kids about money. He'll cover the basics - allowance, chores, phones, cars and college.

