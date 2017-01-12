Let It Rain
The deluge of rain in recent days has been a boon to local reservoirs that have been under intense scrutiny over these past eight years of California drought. The Sonoma County Water Agency reported Jan. 3 that Lake Sonoma was at 100.3 percent of capacity, while Lake Mendocino was at 115 percent of capacity that same day.
