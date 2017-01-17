Kathleen Hill: Red Grape reopens, farewell to Beni the dog...

After a two-week closure for remodeling and redecorating, Carol and Sam Morphy have reopened their Red Grape with its thin crust pizzas, ample salads, and the best clam chowder around, to say nothing of hamburgers and huge stacks of truffled union rings and meatballs. But the big news is the dA©cor - all soft grey with a marble floor, soft wood rounding the counter, new red bar chairs, new red banquets in the middle of the dining room and a huge living Ficus Benjamin on wheels that I would love to ride the length of the restaurant.

