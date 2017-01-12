Kathleen Hill: Mushrooms, Meryl and more

Kathleen Hill: Mushrooms, Meryl and more

John McReynolds and Stone Edge Farm invite mushroom enthusiasts and food and wine lovers to join in an epicurean adventure way up in the clouds at Silver Cloud Vineyard on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Stone Edge Farm Culinary Team will feature many wild and cultivated mushrooms from our region paired with Stone Edge's signature wines. Bring your boots and explore beautiful mountain vineyard along with a local mycologist on site who will answer questions and discuss how mushrooms grow in the wild and how they are related to the local flora.

