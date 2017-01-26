Jason Walsh: Volativity of the farmer...

Jason Walsh: Volativity of the farmers market

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

The Poyntlyss Sistars rocked the Tuesday Night Farmers Market last May. Things have definitely changed for farmers markets since 1729. "They say you can't feed the world this way ... gradually, we are realizing farmers have a really important role to play" - Prince Charles, while visiting the Point Reyes Farmers Market in 2005 The ongoing food-fight in Sonoma over the direction of the Tuesday Night Farmers Market has elicited more passions than a head of arugula at a Roman bathhouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 13 hr Brittle Fingers 17,460
Yountville Music Thread Jan 15 Musikologist 3
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,869

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC