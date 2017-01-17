Inauguration to prompt support, protest in Sonoma
Lorrie Thomas-Dossett displays the Raven clan emblem on her "button blanket," a traditional Tlingit Indian ceremonial robe that she's taking to Washington, D.C. for the Women's March, Jan. 20, 2017. Lorrie Thomas-Dossett of Sonoma will be wearing her family "button blanket," a Tlingit Indian ceremonial robe in the Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|Yountville Music Thread
|Sun
|Musikologist
|3
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC