Hike into history along Glen Ellen's Calabazas Creek

5 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

Locals interested in people, history and nature will want to join historian Arthur Dawson this weekend on a half-day hike up Calabazas Creek, spine of the eponymous Open Space Preserve under county protection since 2004. The 1,290-acre property is said to be "one of the most exquisite natural sites in Sonoma Valley, containing a wide array of habitats and breathtaking vistas," according to the Sonoma Ecology Center which is sponsoring the hike.

