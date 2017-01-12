Hike into history along Glen Ellen's Calabazas Creek
Locals interested in people, history and nature will want to join historian Arthur Dawson this weekend on a half-day hike up Calabazas Creek, spine of the eponymous Open Space Preserve under county protection since 2004. The 1,290-acre property is said to be "one of the most exquisite natural sites in Sonoma Valley, containing a wide array of habitats and breathtaking vistas," according to the Sonoma Ecology Center which is sponsoring the hike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Sickofit
|17,458
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC