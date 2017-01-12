Highway 37 reopened after flood
A flooded section of westbound Highway 37 in Novato reopened early Tuesday morning, a week after a torrential downpour shuttered the major freeway in both directions. The westbound lanes between Atherton Avenue and Highway 101 were opened just after 4 a.m. Caltrans crews were able to reopen the eastbound lanes Saturday, but the westbound lanes remained submerged in overflow from a nearby marshland south of the freeway.
