High marks for cutting smoking in Sonoma city and county

New laws regulating tobacco use earned the City of Sonoma and the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County top grades in an annual report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association. The two were among just 21 cities and counties in California to earn an overall grade of A. The association's review considered a community's rules prohibiting smoking outdoors in public spaces and indoors in multifamily complexes, as well as laws requiring tobacco retailers to pay for special licenses.

