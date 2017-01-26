High marks for cutting smoking in Son...

High marks for cutting smoking in Sonoma city and county

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Sonoma Index Tribune

New laws regulating tobacco use earned the City of Sonoma and the unincorporated areas of Sonoma County top grades in an annual report released Wednesday by the American Lung Association. The two were among just 21 cities and counties in California to earn an overall grade of A. The association's review considered a community's rules prohibiting smoking outdoors in public spaces and indoors in multifamily complexes, as well as laws requiring tobacco retailers to pay for special licenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sonoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jan 23 Voyeur 17,459
Yountville Music Thread Jan 15 Musikologist 3
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves Sep '16 RalphB 2
News Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t... Sep '16 RotariianDavidK 1
News Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve... Sep '16 Gaga for GAGA 2
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
See all Sonoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sonoma Forum Now

Sonoma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sonoma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
 

Sonoma, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,285,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC