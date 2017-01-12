Heavy rains, little damage as latest storm pelts Sonoma
Though creeks and ditches are filling, there are no reports of any flooding except for the intersection of Broadway and Highway 121. That intersection, which floods with regularity, has been closed since Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sonoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|6 hr
|Sickofit
|17,458
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Yountville Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|2
|The Escape Every Gay San Franciscan Loves
|Sep '16
|RalphB
|2
|Novato, San Rafael seek SMART quiet zones for t...
|Sep '16
|RotariianDavidK
|1
|Sonoma Music Festival, with John Fogerty, Steve...
|Sep '16
|Gaga for GAGA
|2
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sonoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC