Golden Gate ferry, bus hikes likely to start July 1

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

SAN FRANCISCO >> Facing a $51 million deficit over the next five years, Golden Gate Bridge officials will look to ferry and bus riders to help keep the organization in the black via a series of fare increases likely to begin this summer. The fare increases proposed Friday at a meeting of the Finance-Auditing Committee still must get board approval, but are almost certain to occur because of rising costs.

