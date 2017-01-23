GhostlightProject'
On Thursday, January 19, in front of Andrews Hall at the Sonoma Community Center, theater artists and supporters gathered together in support of a grassroots national movement of solidarity in support of the arts on the eve of the presidential inauguration.
