Fresh crop of - conditions' for farmers market
The ad hoc committee created to review the Tuesday Night Farmers Market has moved with the speed the Sonoma City Council had hoped for, and has come up with a plan to keep the well-attended event running for the coming year, under the same management of the Valley of the Moon Certified Farmers Market. Their proposal will headline the agenda of the Sonoma City Council's first meeting of 2017, which begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Community Meeting Room.
