FreeSync 2 simplifies life with brighter, more colorful displays

The open nature and flexible implementation specifications of AMD's FreeSync variable-refresh-rate technology have doubtless contributed to its wide adoption by monitor manufacturers. At its summit in Sonoma, California, last month, AMD boasted that it now has 121 FreeSync displays from 20 display partners, and it's quick to press that numeric advantage over the claimed eight partners and 18 displays it says that Nvidia has netted with G-Sync.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tech Report.