Film and food festival coming to Saint Andrews, N.B.

1 hr ago

People attending Devour! The Food Film Fest in March will be served a meal inspired by a film. Devour! The Food Film Fest is based in Wolfville, N.S., but it's held in more than a dozen places around the world, including Berlin and Sonoma, Calif.

