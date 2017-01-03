Disney artist to teach painting class...

Disney artist to teach painting class in Sonoma

The Sonoma Community Center has invited visiting artist George Scribner to teach an "introduction to oil painting" class on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22. In the two-day workshop, which is for all levels, students will concentrate on the fundamentals of painting. The class will begin with a slideshow of the artist's work.

